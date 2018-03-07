The 14 Series pendants are a family of low voltage lighting products designed for the Vancouver-based manufacturer Bocci. The pendants are articulated, seamed cast glass spheres with frosted cylindrical voids, into which a halogen light fixture is inserted. Unlike most contemporary lighting, the pendants are designed to be clustered in groups – suggesting tiny candles encased in floating spheres of water. The light interacts with the bubbles and imperfections of the cast glass to produce a rich halo of light. Photograph by Michael Boland.