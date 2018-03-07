The residents collaborated with the architects to achieve the sharp graphic sensibility they desired. Part way through the project, they realized the space would be more compelling in muted tones.
The Mt. Buller Home of Andrew and Tiffany Percy and Family via the Design Files.
Built-in kitchen cabinets and a monolithic island help keep the space uncluttered. The wall ovens are from Gaggenau.
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
Exposed concrete in this 1960s Houston condo complements the product code written on the side of the porcelain tub. Photos by Dean Kaufman
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The 14 Series pendants are a family of low voltage lighting products designed for the Vancouver-based manufacturer Bocci. The pendants are articulated, seamed cast glass spheres with frosted cylindrical voids, into which a halogen light fixture is inserted. Unlike most contemporary lighting, the pendants are designed to be clustered in groups – suggesting tiny candles encased in floating spheres of water. The light interacts with the bubbles and imperfections of the cast glass to produce a rich halo of light. Photograph by Michael Boland.
