All three bedrooms have cork floors. The master bedroom opens onto the courtyard.
In this post, Taalman sings the praises of her under-counter recycling bin (from Ikea), storage drawers, and open shelving. They relined the existing kitchen shelves and drawers with cork sheet material purchased from Linoleum City.
A cork seat supported by metal legs pays homage to a bird's nest. Handily, boet means just that in the studio's native Swedish.
The Birch Pavilion sits atop a 14-by-26-foot platform composed of hemlock and pressure-treated timbers. Photo courtesy of Moskow Linn Architects.
The Black and White Apartment by Crosby Studios.
Wright's studio, enveloped by windows, sits at level with the landscape around it.
