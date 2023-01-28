A custom white oak cabinet made by North Summit Studio fits the narrow dimensions of the pass-through television room. “We designed it so that if they ever decided to move, it functions as two credenzas with a series of modular boxes that are dovetailed together and stacked on top of each other. Then you have the one large opening for the television,” says Cuttle. “The thinking was that they could then theoretically very easily repurpose all of that into another residence.”