In this temperate, oceanside climate, the house relies on natural ventilation, with numerous operable windows.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
