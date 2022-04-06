One of the home’s bathrooms pairs translucent glass and white tile with industrial light fixtures.
Floor Plan of Project01 by Instead
An 11-foot-wide trifold glass door opens the art studio to the landscape, where rolling hills surround a large glassy pond.
Another place where the couple minimized expenses was on the flooring. "The floor was a cost saver,
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
The tall, lean abode stands out from its adjacent neighbors by sporting a navy blue facade.
Multiple Hytte cabins can be clustered together to create a village layout.
The large window that floods the interior can be sealed off for privacy with sliding shutters.
The rear of the bedroom module is enclosed in timber slats for privacy. The slats allow light through the hidden windows.
Oblique House by Höweler + Yoon
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Outside, the enclosed patio and inviting pool provide a private urban oasis for new buyers.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
In interior design, the power of smell is often overlooked. Three experts share strategies for using scent to shape and enhance your experience of home.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
The monolithic brick home in Mexico City by Esrawe Studio looks imposing from the street, but its enormous pivoting door opens to a courtyard that feels like a lush oasis.
The entire home is wrapped in a brick "skin" that extends onto the ground at the front and sides of the home. The entrance is found through a simple void in the facade beside a pond with floating vegetation that hints at the verdant interior.
Wrapped in timber, the 1,016-square-foot Koto LivingHome 1 (Yksi) includes two bedrooms and a flex room on the first floor. The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area is located on the floor above.
“We want the house to blend into the environment and feel like part of this place, not stand out,” says architect Ben Callery.
From the garden, an illuminated view into the bi-level extension.
Unpainted plywood wraps all around the living areas to give the interior "a warmth and texture that interacts beautifully with the external Blackbutt timber," says Jackson. "It has a robust , durable, and tactile quality that sits well with the internal concrete floors."
Dubbed Small But Fine, a student-built 280-square-foot cabin in Finland connects with the outdoors and features a minimal footprint. Not pictured is a detached outhouse with a composting toilet.
In addition to the use of prefab construction for minimal site impact, the modular steel-framed cabins are also fitted with low-E glass, green roofs, and are connected to an eco-friendly wastewater treatment system.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
