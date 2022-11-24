Dwell House
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The navy floor tiles in another bathroom are from Mosaic House.
Tex floor tile from Mutina, Custom walnut vanity, Bocci 21.5 pendant