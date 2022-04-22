Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
The tall ladder lives secured against the wall, but can be attached to either the guest loft or storage soffit, providing access to either.
Before: The single door in the rear wall needed to be modified to bring in light.
“Denise also incorporated my own artwork into the house. Something I have never done before and way outside my comfort zone,” notes Stein.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
The garden level echoes the style of the
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
Hatchet Design Build took a contemporary approach with this kitchen while still drawing from the a traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.
Leather sling chairs from CB2 surround a dining table by Joel Duprass.
Clay Anderson of Olson Kundig and Alex Almerico of NBBJ give their 505-square-foot home in Capitol Hill a serious upgrade on a strict budget. Adding built-in plywood bookshelves to the living room side of the kitchen island was a logical way to add storage and display space. Anderson also built a coffee table to match, using a remnant piece of blackened steel from his office, building a plywood box, and adding caster wheels. The pendant lights are simple matte black metal pipes that the couple ordered off Etsy from Greece. They also chose a Brizo matte black faucet to continue the "pipe look."
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
A street view of the low-slung compound.
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
A doorless sleeping space is located within the mezzanine level.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
For added flexibility, the designers have inserted a rotating table that can pivot outward to accommodate larger gatherings.
"I tried to decide what are the pieces that are going to give the 'wow' factor—in my case the fishbone tiling of the entire apartment and the glass-walled study room," says Efrat. "Those were the corner stones I started with, and built everything around that."
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
'73 BMW 2002
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence
Despite the remoteness of the lot and the challenges it posed, the light-gauge steel frame was erected in days, and the entire home was completed in two months—a testament to the ease and efficiency of the prefabricated system. The building sits on upright columns that are bolted to independent concrete footings, giving the home the illusion of floating.
