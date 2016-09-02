A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
The lower level of Maison Amtrak has two studies, storage space and houses the mechanical equipment for the house. The two bathrooms upstairs are directly over the mechanical services, keeping cost and noise down.
Maison Amtrak, Peter and Saly Cohen's home, is the latest of five spine and module houses he's designed. Clipping rooms, decks and the garage onto a central spine makes Cohen's designs high adaptable to different sites.
There is a precipitous drop off the deck at Maison Amtrak, though the sloping site meant that either serious excavation or a bit of caution would be needed. The Cohens opted to play it safe, and have a planter of red geraniums that guard the edge of the deck.
A series of long stairs leads to Maison Amtrak, which is set below street level. The entranceway demonstrates Cohen’s love of Japanese design with a geometric simplicity matched only by the formal elegance of the stained Douglas fir two-by-fours.
The bottom floor of Maison Amtrak hosts Cohen’s office, a guest room that doubles as Sally's office, the mechanical systems, and storage space. Though the bottom floor is set below grade, windows look out just a few feet above the ground, allowing lots of light in.
Viewed from a good distance down the slope running to the Union River, the Maison Amtrak is clearly oriented toward the river. The deck is sheltered from the neighbors’ view by Cohen’s bedroom to the right and the living room at left.
Cohen's bedroom is clipped onto one end of the house, just across from Sally’s bedroom. A door to the left of the bed leads into his spacious bathroom, where he cleans up after long, muddy hikes in the woods with his golden retriever, Daisy.
The entryway to Maison Amtrak owes a debt to Japanese architecture, a touchstone of Peter Cohen’s career.
Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
Ensuring that the ramp structure is both stable and elegant was a technical challenge for KMA Inc. James C Lee's photo captures how the galvanized steel pipes form graphic shadows along the concrete foundation.
The ramp structure supports two different starting points—one five-meter-high for beginner cyclists, and one 10-meter-high version for those who are more experienced. Below the ramp, the design includes a place to hold storage and a treatment of colored concrete blocks.
Shown here is the exterior private courtyard, where McClellan and Williams did their own landscaping.
The team used board-formed concrete and FSC Certified framing lumber that they cleaned and reused to frame the house. During construction, they wanted to make sure they’d be able to install a green roof in the near future on the flat areas. To do this, they pre-engineered the desired sections in order to hold the weight.
Interspersed throughout the gray siding are segments of horizontal natural finished cedar siding that they installed themselves. To fit with their active indoor/outdoor lifestyle, they included an exterior bike room that’s accessible under the house’s cover.
Robinson built an airy wood stairway to bring more light up onto the second and third floors. The new third floor looks out to views of Portland’s West Hills.
Thomas Robinson of LEVER Architecture restored the exterior of the house in order to resurface the original wood facade, which had been covered up by vinyl siding at one point. They turned the unused attic into a “FifthSquare”: a box-like structure that acts as an office and mini-theater, complete with a ceiling-mounted projector and drop-down screen. The exterior of the extension is clad with charred cedar, which integrates smoothly into the asphalt shingle roof.
From the street view of the Glisan Street Residence, you can see the mix of materials that make up the structure including a steel frame, large expanses of windows, stainless steel mesh panels, and slate cladding. The ground floor hosts a storefront with floor-to-ceiling windows from one exposure.
The interior is filled with a range of salvaged woods. Throughout the space, you’ll find floors made of white oak from Oregon, reclaimed red oak, and cork. The open kitchen features quartz counters, an induction cooktop, and salvaged wood accents.