Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
The sleeping lofts are flooded with natural sunlight thanks to multiple windows.
Two open closets flank the bedroom entrance.
A sliding barn door closes off the main bedroom from the rest of the tiny home.
The bathroom features a shower with a glass door and a partial glass wall.
The bathroom is outfitted with a composting toilet and a large window. The designers placed storage beneath the stair treads that lead to the main bedroom.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
Sunlight pours into the living area, which connects to the natural landscape via glass doors. Exposed cedar beams provide texture and warmth for the space.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
Mint Tiny Home Company’s new model provides ample space for a single mother, two kids, and two pups.
Traveler’s Paradise, Megan Moore’s 416-square-foot tiny home designed and built by Mint Tiny Home Company, is clad with white board-and-batten siding and a standing-seam metal roof. The founders of Mint Tiny Home Company, Brian and Shannon Perse, established the business in 2014 as a reaction to rising housing prices in British Columbia. "They quickly realized the problem was not just local, but rather a crisis going on all across the U.S. and Canada," says marketing and social media coordinator Jordan Bates. "They work with each client and build a dream home that works for their specific lifestyle, budget, and values."
Fed up with modern-day society’s obsessive pursuit of things rather than lived experiences, Michael Lamprell, the designer of this cabin in Adelaide, Australia, set out to create an antidote to what he quips is a “craziness we’ve brought upon ourselves.” In 160 square feet, CABN Jude includes space for a king-size bed, toilet, shower, heater, two-burner kitchen stove, full-size sink, and fridge. The interior is clad with light-colored wood, which helps to enhance the sense of space. Large windows bring plenty of natural light, while the clever design means everything the resident needs is within easy reach.
This compact vacation home by TACO—or, Taller de Arquitectura Contextual—is immersed in southeastern Mexico’s wild landscape. The home is designed for a pair of young adults, and the firm’s objective was to achieve a reflective and contemplative place that links the occupants with the surrounding environment. The result is an intuitive, functional, and simple living experience that offers great spatial warmth.
The narrow home slots easily into its urban context, while making a striking design statement.
Visitors ascend a concrete staircase and pass through a metal gate to enter the home. The materiality lends the home cool texture and a sleek aesthetic.
The exterior of the tall and narrow home is sided with black-painted stucco.
Architect TaeByoung Yim designed a compact residence in Seoul, Korea, with designated space for studying and entertaining.
Recessed lighting is a smart option if you're looking for bedroom lighting ideas that accommodate a low ceiling.
Shelving and storage was added as space allowed.
A full-on kitchen was not necessary, but the suitably tiny facilities provide just what is needed to prepare a cup of coffee.
