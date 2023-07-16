Traveler’s Paradise, Megan Moore’s 416-square-foot tiny home designed and built by Mint Tiny Home Company, is clad with white board-and-batten siding and a standing-seam metal roof. The founders of Mint Tiny Home Company, Brian and Shannon Perse, established the business in 2014 as a reaction to rising housing prices in British Columbia. "They quickly realized the problem was not just local, but rather a crisis going on all across the U.S. and Canada," says marketing and social media coordinator Jordan Bates. "They work with each client and build a dream home that works for their specific lifestyle, budget, and values."