Lake|Flato Architects
An Imposing Oak Tree Serves as a Living Sculpture in This Texas Home
Nature, accentuated in a sprawling courtyard, creates a calming, contrasting backdrop to a minimalist house in Texas.
Alia Akkam
Modular Compound is the Ultimate Retreat for Three Generations
On a wedge-shaped lot in the Texas Hill Country, a couple adapt a modular system to create an idyllic gathering spot.
Dan Oko