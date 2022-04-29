Just off the entry courtyard, and adjacent to the garage, a newly defined mud room features white oak millwork.
The original pool was refinished and grommets were installed for a custom safety cover. A new firepit by Lumacast and teak-and-rope lounge chairs from the Conran Shop create the perfect outdoor lounge area.
The sitting room connects with the kitchen and the breakfast nook beyond. Furnishings from Ariake, CH25, and Eberhart Bertha are complemented by a statement overhead light fixture by Moooi.
Gast Architects embraced the home's original emphasis on indoor/outdoor connections and careful framing of views.
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar & Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
Wide porch screens and warm wood tones give the outdoor space a casual livability.
LH11 Helix pendant light by Brightbound + Windy Chien.
Built-in bookcases in the living room echo the birch ply of the kitchen cabinetry.
The house stands on a quiet street among other buildings from the 1930s. A coating of black paint and new black stucco hint at the changes within.
In the living room, Two Mario Botta chairs look towards the new fireplace, a Memphis coffee table and an original leaded-glass window. The rug is designed by Faye Toogood for CC Tapis. Happy the dog sits on a sofa from Toronto’s Home Societe.
Elena Stein in the kitchen of the weekend cottage she shares with her husband, Roland, their three teenage children, and the family dachshund, Lucy, in the quiet hamlet of Seeland, three hours north of Berlin.
The remote location still lacks high-speed Internet, but the family comes up with plenty of analog amusements.
A new office is wreathed in custom cabinetry, as well as a sitting and standing desk, and relishes the views. A pocket door fashioned after a Shoji screen enables privacy.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Walkways bridge over the site to disturb it as little as possible.
"They desperately needed more space for their soon-to-be growing family,"
A long window was used as a backsplash in the kitchen to bring in even more light to the space.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
“It’s so nice back here in the summer in the shade,” says Sherry. “We don’t even have to put sunscreen on the kids. It’s a true little oasis.”
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
Squaring the window made it possible to install a window seat for reading sessions beside a favorite Spruce tree in the front yard.
One corner of the Think Room can be opened to connect it to the entry, living, and dining room.
The kitchen was relocated in the old family room, to be closer to the mudroom and garage access. It’s enveloped in custom whitewashed Ash cabinets by Sunview Cabinetry, with Caesarstone counters and a Bianco Ionio Marble backsplash that wraps into the stairwell.
A cozy nook in the living room includes a freestanding gas stove from Kingsman Fireplaces atop a built-in shelf/bench seat.
The team covered the brick with natural slate exterior cladding called Cupaclad, then added a charcoal-painted vertical siding to the upper portion. A landscape architect changed the exterior entry sequence so it meets the sidewalk, lining the new path with Corten garden beds.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
When the trees leaf out, the overhauled guest cabin, the couple’s “Scandinavian dream cabin in the woods,” is hidden from view from the main house, making for a private retreat.