The kitchen features LG quartz countertops, appliances by KitchenAid, and molded plastic stools by Charles and Ray Eames from Design Within Reach.
One of Taryn’s favorite new features is the kitchen island, which acts as prep counter, has seating, and an inset wine rack, and was designed by Mickus, who also designed and fabricated the linear pendant overhead.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Minerit fiber cement pavers lead from the primary bedroom to the guesthouse and art studio.
The DJ station and record collection is a perfect fit in the living room.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
In preliminary conversations with architect Stéphane Rasselet about the redesign of her busy family kitchen, Mariflore Véronneau asked for plenty of hidden storage and smooth surfaces that wouldn’t trap dust or grime.
Living room with the den beyond: The fireplace partially divides the two rooms, but the open glass fireplace was meant to decrease that feeling of separation between the two rooms.
Windows along the new staircase connect the family to the outdoors, and allow more natural light inside.
The stone slab forms a display niche in the cabinetry, and syncs up with the materials used elsewhere in the house. The step up, and the flooring material change, designates the boundary between foyer and the rest of the home.
The new foyer is designed after a Japanese Genkan, and ensures the entry is clearly delineated from the rest of the house. The wood of the bottom stair forms the bench for sitting and removing shoes.
Farnley Hey’s heart is a large, double-height living area, dubbed "the dance floor
The couple purchased the living room’s H.W. Klein chairs with the house. Another existing piece was the mezzanine’s daybed, designed by Peter Hvidt and Orlando Mølgaard Nielsen. An original floating staircase leads to the mezzanine and then up to the second floor. The open, straight-forward spaces speak to one of Christian’s guiding principles: “Simplicity is the key,” he says.
The original brick wall is made of a sand-lime mix; in front of it sits a sofa by Robin Day for Habitat. In the study, a Louis De Poortere rug, from a collection inspired by the 1960s, evokes Farnley Hey’s early years. The Yorkstone flooring has been well varnished over time. The seating unit is by Robin Day and the side table is by Oliver Bonas.
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
In the living room, in front of the original steel fireplace, is a small pit where people can gather.
Black hex floor tile from Wayfair runs seamlessly from the mudroom/laundry room and into the powder room.
A CB2 chair was reupholstered in a salmon-toned fabric that picks up hues in the Trinidad and Tobago tourism poster.
The fireplace column was extended up to the ceiling and finished with drywall, and a gas insert. Hong flanked either side with useful nooks, including bookshelves and storage on one side, and a built-in bench on the other. The large sectional is from Room &amp; Board, and it sits atop an EQ3 rug with a Menu coffee table.
Continuing the progression, an ascent past a green wall and other layered plantings brings residents and visitors to the front entry, where the Fleetwood pivot door invites first glimpses into the home.
A low wooden bench running along both sides of the extension is both functional and attractive.
The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides and a space for private relaxation and TV viewing. The adjoining bathroom features a Japanese-style soaking tub.
The north-facing painting studio opens onto a rock garden through a floor-to-ceiling glazed wall. “The garden provides a calm backdrop to the creative activity inside,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The exterior palette of the rear addition is clean and modern. Smooth white stucco walls are punctuated by grey aluminum windows and corrugated aluminum panels. “These two materials frame the landscape that will grow between and around them,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
Architect Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird Architects added onto the rear façade to expand the floorspace for the lower apartment, and accommodate a three bedroom, three bath plan, plus a study and finished cellar. By creating a stepped addition, Kaplan made it possible for three floors to have outdoor access. Note how the top right deck is angled to prevent the new structure from blocking sunlight into the neighbors’ windows.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
A desk handcrafted by a young Danish carpenter and purchased at auction sets the scene for a productive workspace.
A series of steel-framed glass doors and inserts partition the residence's various rooms while optimising light and flow.
