SubscribeSign In
Built out of vertical slabs of granite stone like a filter to the breezes.
Built out of vertical slabs of granite stone like a filter to the breezes.
Meticulously Crafted
Meticulously Crafted
Plan
Plan
5777 Greenridge Road in Castro Valley, California, is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Thomas Westfall of Compass.
5777 Greenridge Road in Castro Valley, California, is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Thomas Westfall of Compass.