"I get a lot of personal satisfaction from the stairs and continuous handrail that runs from the rooftop deck to the ground floor," says Adair. "The stairs and this handrail detail took quite some time to perfect before they were made."
The cottage’s new "upside-down" floor plan separates the private zones below from the social zones on the upper floor and makes entertaining much easier, says Adair.
The Leroy Setziol front door now hangs in a place of honor in the living room, across from the piece by his daughter. The new flooring is walnut, and the stairs were redesigned in fir and walnut.