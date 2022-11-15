SubscribeSign In
Patterned tile continue into one of the home's four bathrooms, where a gold-painted, free-standing soaking tub complements the colorful blinds.
Patterned tile continue into one of the home's four bathrooms, where a gold-painted, free-standing soaking tub complements the colorful blinds.
The interior is as open to its green spaces as the facade is closed to the street.
The interior is as open to its green spaces as the facade is closed to the street.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
Upon arrival, a generous-sized courtyard leads to the main entrance, as well as the private backyard which is peppered with avocado trees.
Upon arrival, a generous-sized courtyard leads to the main entrance, as well as the private backyard which is peppered with avocado trees.