This unique built-in dining table is recessed into the floor, giving the room and table a seamless effect.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
House O, designed by Jun Igarashi, forgoes hallways and interior doors in favor of casually interconnected rooms.
Architect Dan Rockhill tackled a tight budget and a steep slope to build a modern Midwest haven for a family in Lawrence, Kansas, who had just $214,000 to spend on design and construction. His biggest flourish was a slatted exterior screen of Cumaru wood that shields the inexpensive metal siding.
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
"It's really nice waking up to having a tree in your bedroom," says Matthew Selanger of the innovative sleeping structures he designed with his wife, Maria. "When we sleep in a standard bedroom now, we really miss the pod."
Backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two spacecraft begin their relative separation. Earlier the STS-128 and Expedition 20 crew concluded nine days of cooperative work onboard the shuttle and station. Photo taken September 8, 2009. Courtesy of NASA
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
The metal Grillage chair on the deck is by François Azambourg for Ligne Roset.
Atop the carport is a Hopper table and shade by Extremis.
The living room features a sofa from Roche Bobois, Metropolitan armchairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia, and a Good Morning table in copper and Anytime table in anthracite frosted glass from Ligne Roset. The rug is by Tissage.
A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
The dining room table is “a special Breuer design,” the architect’s associate William Landsberg wrote to Robert Snower in August 1954. “It is the table which he is using in his own home and costs about $375 to make.” The walnut piece is wider at one end to make it easier for the host to serve dishes. Breuer suggested using a blue Micarta top, which his clients did not choose, and also specified the metallic legs for the Eames DCM chairs. A bamboo screen, original to the house, separates the room from the front entrance.
The new sink is by American Standard and the faucet is by Blanco. Forbo Marmoleum in the Graphic pattern in a colorway called Domino covers the floor.
The Snower House, a rare Marcel Breuer residence west of the Mississippi, was meticulously restored 60 years after it was built. In an effort to stay true to Breuer’s vision, renovation architect Matthew Hufft replaced graying cedar siding only where necessary; the rest was stripped with Peel Away 7. Sherwin-Williams SuperPaint in a satin finish was matched to Pantone 1665C to recreate the original MB Red.
