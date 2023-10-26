Previously, the long volume of the main living area was chopped in half by a wall that enclosed the kitchen on one side. The division was a jarring way to separate the kitchen and dining room from the main living space, so the designers removed it to improve the connection between the main living areas. Removing the wall helps to expose the home’s beautiful post and beam structure throughout and unify the living spaces. To emphasize the structure, the team repainted the ceiling beams a dark color to contrast with the natural wood that was preserved.