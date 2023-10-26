Located on the eastern end of Victoria’s Surf Coast, Project Felix replaced an old asbestos-filled fibro beach shack that had come with the property. “Although we toyed with the idea of doing a renovation, we eventually decided to knock it down as we knew this was going to be our forever home anyway due to the location,” says Rebecca.
An attractive gravel driveway and contemporary landscaping is viewable from the expansive kitchen window, originally the eight foot wide carriage house garage door. Now the wall is two feet deep, allowing for plants and decor to sit happily on the sill.
Views through the former garage opening showcase clean-lined kitchen elements and a decorative oak slat wall instillation, which Healey refers to an "organizing element,
The master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling not unlike the great room's, but is a cozy place of respite facing the back yard.
The home's centerpiece is its ridge-beam skylight, which extends over the living room and expanded kitchen.
A new outdoor deck addition, which meets the local council’s requirements for site coverage, was built in the rear garden.
The front fence is made from sandblasted stainless-steel rods coated in a protective penetrating sealer. The fence is cantilevered out from a concrete beam below the garden, and the gate retracts into an underground pit. “It’s the first of its type in Australia,” says architect Tony Vella. “It was a work of precision to have these thin rods slide down into the ground through 30mm holes.”
Custom fluted cabinets from Goodwood are painted dark green and combined with a custom brass island with walnut casework.
Reilly created her own version of a Japanese garden in the front of the house with a rock she chose from a local landscaping company. “It really does clear your mind when you focus on raking the sand.”
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
One of the selling points of the cottage was the meadow surrounding it, which the windows in the addition seek to capture.
A deck at Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff’s home, in the Highland Park section of Los Angeles, features a table and planters by Isaac’s design studio, Project Room. The chairs are by Mexa Design for CB2.
The deck is framed as an open-air room where the ceiling and walls have been peeled away. The grill is a vintage Weber Genesis 1000. LG solar panels from Pick My Solar contribute to the home’s net-zero energy profile, as does a moisture barrier in the walls that allows heat to escape.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
The house has a front door, but it’s actually not the main entrance: That’s found around the side, via a soothing, wood-lined courtyard. It’s a natural space for outdoor entertaining, too, thanks to the built-in fireplace and bench.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
Previously, the long volume of the main living area was chopped in half by a wall that enclosed the kitchen on one side. The division was a jarring way to separate the kitchen and dining room from the main living space, so the designers removed it to improve the connection between the main living areas. Removing the wall helps to expose the home’s beautiful post and beam structure throughout and unify the living spaces. To emphasize the structure, the team repainted the ceiling beams a dark color to contrast with the natural wood that was preserved.
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
Skylights placed between the existing eaves fill the new bathroom with light. “That was a moment where we thought that we could tie in our changes to the house seamlessly with the old design,” says Marsh. “When the light goes over the skylight, it creates different shadow lines.”
The contractors working on the project started referring to the bathroom as a "jewel box" because of the meticulous attention required to piece it together. "The 1" x 1" Japanese porcelain tiles were laid out in a grid that aligns with every element in the bathroom," says Eng-Goetz. "For example, the bathroom sink aligns with the adjacent grout lines, as do the inset cabinet doors below." The cabinetry is white-washed red oak and the vanity lights are by Anastassiades.
Because they were working with a modest budget, Casework left the bathroom plumbing fixtures in their original locations (aside from the showerhead).
The bathroom features custom black-and-white Carrara marble flooring.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The sleek European-style galley kitchen features Fisher & Paykel and Bosch appliances, Caesarstone counters and plenty of storage.
A large island is now central to the space, with a dropped ceiling overhead that’s also functional, for it holds lights and a Miele Ceiling Extractor Range Hood.
The light-colored larch and expanses of glass give the home a natural vibe and help it integrate into its sylvan setting.
The modern gable construction is a riff on traditional building traditions in the region.
The minimalist kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, Corian backsplashes, and maple cabinetry.
McCrae House 2
The entryway had to be reconfigured to accommodate the new lower level and its deck, while the existing upper deck was given shade from the sun.