Like much of the home, both of the two full bathrooms were completely gutted and updated.
The space also features white oak cabinetry and quartz countertops, along with additional details such as LED lighting to illuminate the sides of each beam.
A reimagined backyard in San Jose, California, makes the most of TimberTech’s composite decking products to unite a bluestone patio and detached in-law suite with the main house.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
The exposed brick was left alone to convey the building’s storied history.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
The new mantel uses tiles from Ann Sachs, and clear cedar panels accent the wall.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
The guest bedroom/study is located in the front wing of the home, next to the master bedroom. It overlooks the courtyard through a large window. Every room of the house is naturally ventilated, and the bedrooms all include ceiling fans to aid air movement.
The dining room, which features an original pressed-metal ceiling detail and fireplace, has a large window that opens directly to the sidewalk. The step down from the dining room to the living room represents the junction between the original terrace and the newly built addition. The exposed steel beam running above this junction is also new. "In opening up the house to the courtyard, we had to remove two walls," says Joe. "The steel beams and column support the upper floor of the original house in this area."
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The showpiece in the new bathroom is the floating vanity with an integrated sink carved from a block of Nero Marquina marble.
Before: The hall bathroom also received an update.
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
Skylights placed between the existing eaves fill the new bathroom with light. “That was a moment where we thought that we could tie in our changes to the house seamlessly with the old design,” says Marsh. “When the light goes over the skylight, it creates different shadow lines.”
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The kitchen was relocated to the rear wall.
Previously, the long volume of the main living area was chopped in half by a wall that enclosed the kitchen on one side. The division was a jarring way to separate the kitchen and dining room from the main living space, so the designers removed it to improve the connection between the main living areas. Removing the wall helps to expose the home’s beautiful post and beam structure throughout and unify the living spaces. To emphasize the structure, the team repainted the ceiling beams a dark color to contrast with the natural wood that was preserved.
A narrow closet was removed to make way for a bench and coat hooks, so the front door isn’t crowded.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
The kitchen features handcrafted oak cabinetry and two skylights overhead.
The home has been stylishly staged by local business, The Good Mod, who specialize in vintage furniture and custom pieces.
The open plan living space is composed of the kitchen, dining, and living room. A bold wood-burning hearth anchors the living space.
The light-filled master bathroom features a deep soaking tub.
The room features a full bath with a special display for houseplants with its own set of glass doors to keep them dry while the shower is in use.
The master bathroom was combined with an adjacent closet. This change made the room larger and exposed an otherwise hidden Corinthian column.
The bathroom is lined with on-site molded terrazzo made from white cement and bits of yellow and gray stone.
The open shower zone was designed to feel like the shower in a luxury gym or wellness center.
The bathrooms remain light and bright with classic white ceramic wall tile, pale oak cabinetry, and Fibonacci Stone floor tile.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
