On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
Less laborious than installing windows and more energy-efficient than turning on electric lights, tubular skylighting is a creative, sustainable design solution for brightening dim rooms.
