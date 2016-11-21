One corner holds a chair and table designed by Verheyden.
Other modern classics furnishing Nguyen’s space include a Bertoia Bird chair, Franco Albini ottoman, and Tolix bar stools.
“I just removed things until I knew an Eames Compact sofa would look right at home," says Nguyen.
The architects introduced a two story “light slot" to filter natural light throughout the townhouse, creating an airy sensation even in the heart of the home.
