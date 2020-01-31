Making maximum use of a tight footprint, architect Robert Sweet designed a two-story home in Hermosa Beach that provides plenty of flexible indoor/outdoor space for residents Anton and Mardi Watts and their children.
Slatted Tzalama wood screens provide privacy and light control as well as a pop of contrast against the concrete structure.
The extensive glass walls are composed of sliding panels in order to create complete indoor/outdoor flow with the courtyards on either side. "The two main courtyards are oriented to maximize morning sunlight into the home and permit cross ventilation," note the architects.
The main room opens to the quad through a large pivoting garage door.
From the wall-mounted faucets over the sink to the understated towel bars, the Arris collection makes an elegant statement in this serene bathroom.
Image courtesy of David Smith.
Architect Sean Lockyer designed a 5,760-square-foot concrete, stucco, and ipe home for a couple and their three children in the Southern California desert town of Indian Wells. The residents selected the home's furnishings, including the Royal Botania chaise lounges.
In Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood, architect Tiffany Bowie built an efficient house for her father, Dave, a retired engineer. A prototype system by Kirio monitors the home's energy use. Shou sugi ban cladding in a herringbone pattern provides a striking backdrop as Dave's grandson Aksel zooms past. What's perhaps less expected is that this particular home in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood wasn't built by some gadget-loving tech-industry millennial, but rather by a boomer-aged grandfather of three.
In Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, architect Tiffany Bowie built an efficient house for her father, Dave, a retired engineer. A prototype system by Kirio monitors the home’s energy use. Shou sugi ban cladding in a herringbone pattern provides a striking backdrop.
In the open living and dining room of a hillside family home in Japan, Eames shell chairs surround a custom walnut table by Kagura. The upholstered seating is by Arflex. The architect, Masahiro Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio, also designed the custom kitchen island and stove vent.
The cantilevered “outboard units” of the WoZoCo seniors’ housing complex in Amsterdam maximize daylight in the interiors and preserve outdoor spaces.
Dwell_Utah_ 0616
Even the pool is the result of mixed influences: Andrew wanted a series of shallow, gently sloping hangout zones; his wife, Amy, a former competitive swimmer, needed a full lane deep enough for laps.
