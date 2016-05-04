Hennepin Avenue and Nicollet Mall—the main thoroughfares for automotive and pedestrian traffic, respectively—stretch between the structure and the river. Along these streets lie many of the major stores, offices, theaters, restaurants, bars and, clubs of the city. Thanks to the limited traffic alongside the hotel itself, returning to it after a meeting or evening is relatively hassle free. The building is also ideally situated along the Loring Park Greenway, and at the end of the extensive downtown network of skyways, which help commuters and visitors stay off the street during hot summers and cool winters. As the local saying goes, “Minnesota has two seasons: winter and road repair”—the location and configuration of the Hyatt addresses this climactic dualism as well.