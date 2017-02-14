The House for a Musher is all about taking advantage of its hilltop site. The courtyard in the front has vast views and the house itself is oriented toward the surrounding landscape.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
Suspended shelves made of wood planks display organic ingredients. Photo by Wouter van der Sar.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
All of the wood in the house—including the oak flooring, paneling, cabinetry and stairs—comes from companies run by the Hickman company in Pennsylvania. "They have a compelling story that we were very drawn to and embraced," Lang says. "They're a fourth-generation family-owned business, and they own and manage their own FSC-certified forest. They process their own wood, mill it into flooring, and sell directly."
White oak takes center stage inside the main entrance. "Our inclination from the get-go was to have a lot of wood inside the house—not just on the floors, but other surfaces," Lang says. "So as we designed, it became a matter of balancing our spaces in terms of the materials we implemented, recognizing that we weren't going to put wood everywhere. That entry space happens to be an exception where the wood is just everywhere. It is the only space in the house where wood is on the floors, the walls, the ceilings, the stairs, everywhere. Not only that, but it happens to be 16 feet high—even higher than that if you consider the opening in the stairwell—so it ended up being a really dramatic space that we're pleased with and that people are drawn to."
A yellow Pedestal filing cabinet by USM is tucked under a built-in desk in the guest bedroom. The leather-back chair was designed by Michael Robbins, a furniture designer based in New York's Hudson Valley.
The master bathroom features a cedar screen and quartzite tiles by Walker Zanger.
White oak makes a return appearance on the ceiling in the master bedroom.
The cooking area features two islands—one more permanent than the other. A concrete island contains various appliances. With the extra surface area, there’s plenty of room to roll out dough and a wide berth for Ian’s power chair.
A massive slab of cypress perched atop sawhorses provides storage for pots and utensils.
This prefab house is built around a system of 4' by 4' concrete modules and a reusable formwork to save on costs and materials.
The wide front door opens onto a wide central living space where the entire family—and a regular cast of visitors—spends much of their time.
The Hupert-Kinmont house lies low in a century-old apple orchard, far from neighboring houses. The spaciousness of the rural surroundings is echoed inside.
In a family’s pint-size lake retreat in Austin, Texas, ipe siding and decking meet concrete floors and steeland-glass windows. Stained cyprus was used for the ceiling and soffit. The custom barn-style sliding door conceals the family’s collection of giant inner tubes and other boating equipment. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
Landscape architect Tait Moring installed pavers around the structure’s perimeter and kept the tree cover intact. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
Saarinen Womb Chair upholstered in Knoll fabric is accented by a Maharam pillow and a ceramic Oppiacei pouffe from Skitsch. Acapulco chairs, handmade by Greenpoint Works in Brooklyn, and a Prince Aha stool by Philippe Starck for Kartell grace the deck outside. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
James River House
Unlike the north-facing side of the home, the south-facing facade is completely windowless and opaque, with the exception of an outdoor hearth built directly into its side. The lounge chairs are from IKEA, and the MacNellys sourced the slate flagstones and gravel surrounding the home from a local quarry.
The kitchen island, designed by ARCHITECTUREFIRM and custom-fabricated with pine by Peter Johnson Builders, doubles as a dining table. It's paired with Inmod barstools, and a brass-and-crystal Sputnik chandelier by Jonathan Adler, which hangs overhead.
Uses for the three rectilinear pavilions are distinctly categorized: The dining room and kitchen are located in the central volume; a guest bedroom and media room are situated in the west wing; the master bedroom and a bunk room, for the boys, are in the east wing.
ARCHITECTUREFIRM used rough-sawn cedar paneling throughout, cladding the exterior with blackened pieces, and whitewashing the interior surfaces to form a dramatic visual contrast between inside and out. A painting by artist Tim Harriss hangs above a Crane bench by Double Butter near the entry hall.
Desiring a home in a natural setting for their three sons, ages 5, 9, and 10, architects Katie and Danny MacNelly built a three-volume residence near Virginia’s James River. With a focus on outdoor social spaces, Katie likens the overall program to “loose coals around a campfire.”
Katie and Danny MacNelly met as University of Virginia architecture students and started their own practice, ARCHITECTUREFIRM, along with another former UVA classmate. Together, the couple designed and built their family’s country retreat, a three-volume residence near Virginia’s James River.
