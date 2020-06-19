Still under construction, the Napoli Afragola Railway Station will be located three kilometers north of the city center, and will become a gateway to the city while serving as a catalyst for future development. Also known as the "bridge above the tracks," the design features an innovative bridge concept. The station will be developed similarly to a 400-meter aerial bridge, which will cross over platforms without intruding upon the landscape or road network. The bridge will be formed by enlarging the overhead concourse, which will also serve as the main passenger concourse. The main building will be covered with large glass panels in winding shapes, making the structure look like a moving train.