The open-concept living, kitchen, and dining area has terrazzo floors and a stone fireplace with a floating bench. The kitchen island is wrapped in quartz and illuminated by custom pendants from Hip Haven, a lighting designer based in Austin.
The 3,000 rainwater catchment tank is by Eco Products Maui while the solar panels are from altE Store.
Tigmi Trading imports new and vintage rugs from Morocco to their boutique in Byron Bay.
Brandon and Amy set up different workstations in the living area.
Inspired by the principle of Biomimicry, Free Spirit Spheres’ goal is to “create new ways of living that are well-adapted to life on earth over the long haul.” Based outside of Vancouver, the company specializes in tiny spherical tree houses that are works of art. You can even book an escape to spend the night in one at their forest hotels!
DDP was the first public project in Korea to utilize the Three-Dimensional Building Information Modelling (BIM) and other digital tools in construction. Throughout the design process, every building requirement was considered as a set of interrelated spatial relationships defining the social interactions and behavioral structure in and around the project. These relationships became the framework of the design, defining how different aspects of the project—such as spatial organization, programmatic requirements, and engineering—come together.
Still under construction, the Napoli Afragola Railway Station will be located three kilometers north of the city center, and will become a gateway to the city while serving as a catalyst for future development. Also known as the "bridge above the tracks," the design features an innovative bridge concept. The station will be developed similarly to a 400-meter aerial bridge, which will cross over platforms without intruding upon the landscape or road network. The bridge will be formed by enlarging the overhead concourse, which will also serve as the main passenger concourse. The main building will be covered with large glass panels in winding shapes, making the structure look like a moving train.
The Library and Learning Centre rises as a polygonal block from the heart of the campus. The interior of the LLC is informed by the external circulation of the masterplan, which maps out the different levels of the building. The straight lines of the building’s exterior separate as they move inward, becoming curvilinear and fluid to generate a free-formed interior canyon that serves as the principal public plaza of the center, as well as generating corridors and bridges ensuring smooth transitions between different levels.
Zaha Hadid Architects was appointed as design architects of the Heydar Aliyev Center following a competition in 2007. The center, designed to become the primary building for Azerbaijan's cultural programs, breaks from the rigid and often monumental Soviet architecture that's so prevalent in Baku, aspiring instead to express the sensibilities of Azeri culture and the optimism of a nation that looks to the future.
Capital Hill Residence is a villa in Barvikha Forest close to Moscow, which was designed for Russian property developer Vladislav Doronin. Completed in 2011, it's the only private house that Hadid built during her lifetime.
Hadid's "union of complexity and subtlety, daring and femininity in her works," appealed to CMA CGM Group. They commissioned her to design a new head office—a 147-meter-high tower and a 135-meter-long annex—to "represent CMA CGM Group's daring and initiative." The CMA CGM Tower is at once a symbol and a link between the port and the city of Marseille, anchoring the Group to its environment and its time.
One of the main venues of the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2012 Summer Paralympics, the center was used for the swimming, diving, and synchronized swimming events. After significant modification, the center opened to the public in March 2014. "All of the world-class sporting venues on the magnificent Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have secured bright futures, dispelling fears of white elephants and helping to drive our ambitious regeneration plans for east London," then-mayor of London Boris Johnson said after the reopening.
Conceived in an open setting, the Sheikh Zayed Bridge has the prospect of becoming a destination in itself and a potential catalyst in the future urban growth of Abu Dhabi. A collection—or strands of structures—gathered on one shore, are lifted and "propelled" over the length of the channel. A sinusoidal wave form provides the structural shape across the channel.
A review in the New York Times says of Guangzhou Opera House, "The beauty of Ms. Hadid’s design stems partly from the skill with which she knits her forms into this insipid context [the project stands at the edge of a vast, featureless park]... [A] sequence of spaces ties the opera house into the park around it, redeeming what until now was little-used space...It establishes the opera house and its grounds as part of the public realm—something that belongs to everyone, not just elite opera fans. The Guangzhou Opera House is a monument to a particular crossroads in China’s history, as well as to Ms. Hadid’s stellar career."
The central building is the nerve center for BMW's new $1.55 billion complex built to manufacture the BMW 3 Series vehicle. Hadid's design took the idea of connectivity and used it to inform every aspect of the new building. It serves as a connection for the assembly process steps and the employees. Designed as a series of overlapping and interconnecting levels and spaces, it blurs the separation between parts of the complex and creates a level ground for employees, visitors, and the cars.
López de Heredia commissioned Hadid to crate a new extension to their existing bodegas, which now houses the old stand and a shop, entertainment and exhibition area, citing "the spectacular nature, innovation, art, daring and subtlety of her work."
The 3,000-square-meter Issam Fares Institute building is defined by the many routes and connections within AUB, interweaving the pathways and views within the campus to create a forum for the exchange of ideas—a center of interaction and dialogue—at the heart of the university.
Liebherr refrigerator was customized with an integrated zinc front to match the cabinetry.
Hall paid special attention to details like custom light switches and door latches, since they tend to stand out more in small spaces.
Salminen chose flame birch for the cabinetry for its remarkable wavy wood grain.
Color Me Rad To give the exterior of your home a chic, contemporary veneer without splurging on expensive cladding, use a bold accent color.
Accessible only by foot, the On Mountain Hut is sited on Piz Lunghin, or “the roof of Europe,” the continent’s only triple watershed. Water here flows into the Danube, Rhine, and Po rivers.
Designer Eileen Gray.
In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
A special olive tree that’s more than 200 years old is planted in the glazed veranda. The designer decided to incorporate it into the project after being inspired by the homeowner's passion for trees.
The project uses classic furniture, lamps, and accessories from Denmark, the Czech Republic, Poland, Mexico, Italy, and Germany.
A custom-made shelving unit provides plentiful storage for the family's collection of books.
Large, wood sliding doors can be used to give some privacy in the office when needed.
The first floor is calm and serene with the same muted color palette that fills the ground floor.
Contemporary lighting and bath fixtures introduce modern touches to the upstairs bath.
The bath is a serene, relaxing retreat complete with a soaking tub.
The master bath vanity, in a natural oak finish, includes custom details with contemporary lines and hidden compartments.
Timber elements frame openings, including the entrance to the master bath on the first level.
In the master bedroom and elsewhere on the first floor, the ceiling joists are covered with clay plaster, all painted to match the adjacent surfaces.
