Kitchen, Dining and Living Area. Custom walnut and stainless steel cabinets, engineered quartz tops, marble backsplash, and floating shelves.
Kitchen, Dining and Living Area. Custom walnut and stainless steel cabinets, engineered quartz tops, marble backsplash, and floating shelves.
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain
Space-Efficient Renovation in San Francisco, California
Space-Efficient Renovation in San Francisco, California
Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture designs a two-level garage and residence with a ground-floor space that was built to showcase the owner’s prized collection. Set on a 10,300-square-foot narrow lot in Austin, Texas, the Autohaus was created to devise a fully functional gallery-like space. With automobile upkeep and display as the starting point, Matt Fajkus Architecture designed an asymmetrical home that's set on a rectangular base with a 20-foot cantilevered second floor to house the living space.
Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture designs a two-level garage and residence with a ground-floor space that was built to showcase the owner’s prized collection. Set on a 10,300-square-foot narrow lot in Austin, Texas, the Autohaus was created to devise a fully functional gallery-like space. With automobile upkeep and display as the starting point, Matt Fajkus Architecture designed an asymmetrical home that's set on a rectangular base with a 20-foot cantilevered second floor to house the living space.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
Minarc’s GRASSsit bar stools, topped with synthetic turf recycled from football fields, sit near the barbecue.
Minarc’s GRASSsit bar stools, topped with synthetic turf recycled from football fields, sit near the barbecue.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
Set cover photo