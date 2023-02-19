Dwell House
A guest bedroom boasts CP1 wall lights designed by Charlotte Perriand in the 1960s. The rug is Moroccan and the sling chair is from Homenature in Southampton.
The builder expressed skepticism about the extensive screens withstanding breezes from the bluff, but so far they have survived the weather.
Gables in a lofted area above the bed filters another layer of colorful light into the main bedroom.
The bright hexagonal tiles set the tone of the entry sequence from the front door through the foyer and into the living area.
Terrazzo counters by Concrete Collaborative echo the color tones of the floor tiles.
FOLD cabinet doors by Reform
Knotty Bubbles lamp by Lindsay Adelman from Roll & Hill.
The tall-ceilinged living room opens to a rear deck stepping down to the sea.
A deck overlooking the ocean provides a place for yoga or for watching the sunset.
In the upstairs bedroom, built-in shelving surrounding the window frames provides storage space for books and mementos.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
“You’re never more aware of weather than in that island environment,” says Jacob. “And we’re always trying to define our architecture in relation to its landscape.”
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
The Brillhut sits back from the road at the highest point of the property, not only for privacy but to avoid stormwaters. “This spot also has the best views and the best breezes,” says Melissa.
Perfect for catching a wave or just watching them roll by, this cabin sits on a secluded half acre to ensure you can take in the Hamptons in peace.
The wet areas open to views of native trees above allow the morning light to flood in
Dark terrazzo finishes in the wet areas create a cooling calmness
The surrounding green landscape transitions into the interiors
Sage details on the joinery compliment the natural warmth with black steel shelves and light fittings providing a sharp contrast
Grooved paneling to the door faces and island subtly reference the slatted barns that inspired the architecture
The lower ceiling of the breezeway giving way to the voluminous vaulted ceiling and expansive views
An armless sofa from Anthropologie creates an extra living space in the upstairs loft.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
Allied Maker supplied the trio of sconces above the floating shelves, while the light fixture above the dining table is from Stuff by Andrew Neyer.
