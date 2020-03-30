Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
The west-facing outdoor patio is protected by deep roof overhangs lined with southern yellow pine.
The open-plan great room is bright and airy, with a modern feel that nods to the home's midcentury roots.
The oak trees, along with the topography of the site, inspired the design of the modern house.
The home is partly inspired by Pritzker Prize-winning Australian architect Glenn Murcutt's Arthur and Yvonne Boyd Education Centre. "It is a compound of rural retreat buildings with monastic-like sleeping quarters," says Yuan. "It was inspirational in thinking about the integration of structure with spatial organization."
A built-in fire pit and sunken lounge seating offer a comfortable area to sit fireside. The built-in furniture references the interior design, creating a harmony between indoor and outdoor spaces.
There is a large, low-maintenance Mangaris Diamond hardwood deck in the side yard.
The kitchen was updated with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
“The house is so well articulated—a piece of art in its own right—that I wanted the kitchen to flow and complement it as gracefully as possible,” Haley says. “I wanted a natural palette in the kitchen that would feel congruent with the natural elements flowing in and out of my home.”
The rear facade of the steel-clad tiny home has a large window that provides ventilation and an indoor/outdoor connection.
Storage cabinets are located above and to one side of the daybed in the living area; there's also storage built into the daybed itself.
The First Light tiny home is sided with black corrugated steel and features expansive windows and French doors that connect the plywood interior to the outdoors.
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
White oak joinery divides the space and provides ample storage. It also allows the original sprinkler system and structure to be revealed and celebrated. “We had to put up about 20 coats of special fire-retardant paint so that we could keep the steel structure visible,” says Béliveau.
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
Furniture is now placed within the confines of the platform to create a defined seating area.
The master bedroom, or "sleeping cube," is tucked inside a black steel framework with a storage side facing the living room.
Elevating the kitchen on the platform also gives it a fantastic vantage point over Michigan Avenue.
The firm eliminated the awkward, angled section of mezzanine above and moved the working elements of the kitchen down the wall. Doing so gave the entry breathing room and now the corridor is lined with functional storage.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
The recessed area in the wooden deck can be used for a fire pit or a vegetable garden.
The home’s Japanese name loosely translates to “Sun House”—which is apt, given its emphasis on natural light. Three sets of full-height doors slide away to open the interior to the outdoors, while the angled roof eaves deflect unwanted solar gain in the summer without blocking access to the low winter sun.
The design of the house follows the traditional Japanese architectural concept of a hiraya—a single-story home with an engawa-inspired deck.
The view of the vestibule from the bedroom wing. On this side, shelving is installed for books, coats, and shoes.
A board-formed concrete fireplace anchors the living room with a framed view of the lake.
Bensonwood engineered and constructed the prefab timber frame, as well as the SIP envelope.
Of the counter material, Klymson says, “It's really one of the best Caesarstone products that I've seen out in the market.”
Los Angeles–based writer Leslie Longworth knew she’d found the perfect retreat when she spotted a five-acre lot in Pioneertown. Immersed in the rugged beauty of Joshua Tree with a dirt road for access, it was an ideal creative space. Seeking a low-impact build, she hired prefab company Cover to draft, construct, and install a custom home. The prefab came complete with fixtures, finishes, Wolf Sub-Zero appliances, and a state-of-the-art radiant heating and cooling system. In order to design around endangered Joshua trees, boulders, and the view, Cover used a combination of 3D mapping via drone imagery and handheld photos.
The minimalist facade is composed of floor-to-ceiling windows and light gray fiber cement panels secured with a proprietary blind mounting system.
A Regency wood-burning stove provides heating to the living space. The floors are tumbled Bluestone tiles.
A Regency wood-burning stove provides heating to the living space. The floors are tumbled Bluestone tiles.

