The second bathroom is awash in blue.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
