Floor Plan of Boathouse on Stony Lake by Gregory Neudorf
Floor Plan of Boathouse on Stony Lake by Gregory Neudorf
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Living Room
Living Room
Great Room
Great Room
Entry
Entry
Path to Entry
Path to Entry
Exterior view
Exterior view
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
Architect Bundit Kanisthakhon set the structure above ground as a precaution against flooding. At the Davises’ request, he ensured that the house can be disassembled for easy relocation.
Architect Bundit Kanisthakhon set the structure above ground as a precaution against flooding. At the Davises’ request, he ensured that the house can be disassembled for easy relocation.
Olsen connected the main suite (left) and the office/guest bedroom (right) with an open roof structure above the far end of the pool.
Olsen connected the main suite (left) and the office/guest bedroom (right) with an open roof structure above the far end of the pool.
Created by Venice, California, artist Chris Buzzell, polished-concrete pendants are suspended with climbing rope in the kitchen. Designer Raili Clasen furnished the sitting area with custom chairs upholstered in Métaphores fabric. “It’s a place to have a glass of wine and look out to the patio and pool,” she says.
Created by Venice, California, artist Chris Buzzell, polished-concrete pendants are suspended with climbing rope in the kitchen. Designer Raili Clasen furnished the sitting area with custom chairs upholstered in Métaphores fabric. “It’s a place to have a glass of wine and look out to the patio and pool,” she says.
Black-stained cedar and leathered concrete counters lend drama to the kitchen. The bar stools are from Blu Dot.
Black-stained cedar and leathered concrete counters lend drama to the kitchen. The bar stools are from Blu Dot.
The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
The floating staircase is an original element to the 1952 Douglas A. Brown design.
The floating staircase is an original element to the 1952 Douglas A. Brown design.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
A view of the connecting vestibule for which the house is named. The exterior is clad entirely in tiles made from recycled rubber and plastic—technically a roofing material—giving the eaveless home a tightly wrapped skin. “Although we used a traditional gabled form, we wanted to clean it up quite a bit,” says Bruns.
A view of the connecting vestibule for which the house is named. The exterior is clad entirely in tiles made from recycled rubber and plastic—technically a roofing material—giving the eaveless home a tightly wrapped skin. “Although we used a traditional gabled form, we wanted to clean it up quite a bit,” says Bruns.
The architects removed two small closets (necessitating supports in their place) and added a new fireplace surround that mirrors those downstairs.
The architects removed two small closets (necessitating supports in their place) and added a new fireplace surround that mirrors those downstairs.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
The addition houses a kitchen and family room on the main level, and the master bedroom and roof deck above. Sliding glass doors now allow generous sightlines to the yard, and also convey a lightness to the new architecture that contrasts with the character of the old.
The addition houses a kitchen and family room on the main level, and the master bedroom and roof deck above. Sliding glass doors now allow generous sightlines to the yard, and also convey a lightness to the new architecture that contrasts with the character of the old.
New wood cladding, dyed black, was fit to the house's original frame.
New wood cladding, dyed black, was fit to the house's original frame.
A black bent steel plate stair leads up three steps to a notched entry paneled in clear-stained cypress.
A black bent steel plate stair leads up three steps to a notched entry paneled in clear-stained cypress.
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects
Beach Drive Home floor plan
Beach Drive Home floor plan
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
While the window openings in this cozy corner are the same as before, the architects tweaked the frames. They said: "The layout of the windows was flipped so that the horizontal division was rail height rather than obstructing sightlines when standing."
While the window openings in this cozy corner are the same as before, the architects tweaked the frames. They said: "The layout of the windows was flipped so that the horizontal division was rail height rather than obstructing sightlines when standing."
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Hidden Studio is a 646-square-foot guesthouse that overlooks both the hinterland and Pacific Ocean. Designed by local practice Harley Graham Architects, the small dwelling responds to two existing buildings on the same property—a family house and a writer’s cabin.
Hidden Studio is a 646-square-foot guesthouse that overlooks both the hinterland and Pacific Ocean. Designed by local practice Harley Graham Architects, the small dwelling responds to two existing buildings on the same property—a family house and a writer’s cabin.
To expand and also brighten the home, the team added a sun-filled dining space and opened up the lace side facade through the use of Marvin Lift and Slide Doors. "My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,
To expand and also brighten the home, the team added a sun-filled dining space and opened up the lace side facade through the use of Marvin Lift and Slide Doors. "My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,

8 more saves

Set cover photo