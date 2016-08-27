At the city’s request, the design at the front of the home did not receive a major change—which included keeping the duplex’s stairs. “Everything is restored, but in a way that is respectful,” Blouin said.
Artic white tiles by Ciot create a mosaic that wraps around the second floor bathroom.
The floor plan of Dimster Architecture's Dual House in Venice, California.
Half of the table can be manually raised to counter height, making an ideal serving, prep, or work station. “Don did all of the welding,” Lisa says, “and I’d hold the fire-spark cloth to protect the cabinets and wood bench.” Don originally wanted to have wood floors throughout the interior but for cost reasons decided to use lightweight concrete instead. “In order to make it as resilient to cracks as possible, the concrete is extra thick—two-and-a-half inches—and has fiberglass and wire mesh reinforcing,” he says. “It was polished and machine-troweled as it was being finished, the same as the lower-level concrete slab, so we could get a similar look throughout.”
On the terrace, an eastern-cedar deck serves as a mid-city oasis.
