The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
After: Terrazzo tile creates a spalike atmosphere in the primary bathroom.
The home was named after its iconic winged roof, which cantilevers over the front deck that overlooks the Monterey Peninsula. Floor-to-ceiling windows span across the property.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.
