SubscribeSign In
The living room has a pavilion-like feel, featuring a grand piano, upholstered sectional, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Isamu Noguchi coffee table, but no visible television.
The living room has a pavilion-like feel, featuring a grand piano, upholstered sectional, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Isamu Noguchi coffee table, but no visible television.