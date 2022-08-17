SubscribeSign In
BACKYARD & REAR FACADE Photo © Ashok Sinha
BACKYARD & REAR FACADE Photo © Ashok Sinha
The first phase of the remodel enlarged the footprint in the main bathroom, which pairs marble hex tile on the floor with Fireclay tile on the walls. The mirrors were $506 from Rejuvenation, and the sconces are by Nino Shea Design ($660 for three).
The first phase of the remodel enlarged the footprint in the main bathroom, which pairs marble hex tile on the floor with Fireclay tile on the walls. The mirrors were $506 from Rejuvenation, and the sconces are by Nino Shea Design ($660 for three).
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
Beams and columns were restored back to their original condition revealing a rich charred color from a fire. The bent and twisted members create an ombre effect from floor to ceiling softening the large space.
Beams and columns were restored back to their original condition revealing a rich charred color from a fire. The bent and twisted members create an ombre effect from floor to ceiling softening the large space.
Living Level
Living Level
Exterior (nighttime) - Large windows glow
Exterior (nighttime) - Large windows glow
Kids' Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
The home is fitted with modest materials throughout, including a crisp white color scheme.
The home is fitted with modest materials throughout, including a crisp white color scheme.