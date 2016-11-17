Create a warm and calm feel to your home by using our new Basket Liners to store all your small bits and pieces. The new Basket Liner is a
perfect complement to our wall mounted storage system with Bins and Bin Hangers. The Basket Liners comes in a warm petrol blue and a soft green colour as well as black and white. The Basket Liners are available for
Bin and Bucket 16L and Bin, Bucket and Classic 24L. Play with colour in a tasteful and discrete way by using an accent colour to personalise your home.
Material: Organic cotton
Laundry basket to keep your bathroom neat and tidy.
Laundry bags for Classic 65 and Classic 80 available in black and white
Keep the floors protected and tidy with our bottom plates available for all three series; Bin, Buckets and Classic from 24L o 80L
Planting bags are available for all three series; Bin, Buckets and Classic from 16L o 65L
The Bin hangers are available in six different colours; yellow, red, petrol, black, white and silver.
Our Bin Hangers comes in 6 colours; Silver, White, Petrol, Black, Yellow, Red