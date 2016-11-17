Create a warm and calm feel to your home by using our new Basket Liners to store all your small bits and pieces. The new Basket Liner is a perfect complement to our wall mounted storage system with Bins and Bin Hangers. The Basket Liners comes in a warm petrol blue and a soft green colour as well as black and white. The Basket Liners are available for Bin and Bucket 16L and Bin, Bucket and Classic 24L. Play with colour in a tasteful and discrete way by using an accent colour to personalise your home. Material: Organic cotton