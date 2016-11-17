Black & White for Black Friday Classic 24, Basket Liner Black, Paper Rolls
Korbo Basket
Christmas day!
Korbo Classic 35 perfect infront of your fireplace, for all those cozy days indoors
Korbo Classic 120 for all those cosy winterdays outdoor
Advent planting using Korbo bin 16 & Planting bag #interior #exterior
Use Classic 35 to store your Christmas gifts
Korbo Bucket 20 Christmas Decoration, seasonal decoration
Create a warm and calm feel to your home by using our new Basket Liners to store all your small bits and pieces. The new Basket Liner is a perfect complement to our wall mounted storage system with Bins and Bin Hangers. The Basket Liners comes in a warm petrol blue and a soft green colour as well as black and white. The Basket Liners are available for Bin and Bucket 16L and Bin, Bucket and Classic 24L. Play with colour in a tasteful and discrete way by using an accent colour to personalise your home. Material: Organic cotton
Laundry basket to keep your bathroom neat and tidy.
Laundry bags for Classic 65 and Classic 80 available in black and white
Keep the floors protected and tidy with our bottom plates available for all three series; Bin, Buckets and Classic from 24L o 80L
Planting bags are available for all three series; Bin, Buckets and Classic from 16L o 65L
The Bin hangers are available in six different colours; yellow, red, petrol, black, white and silver.
Our Bin Hangers comes in 6 colours; Silver, White, Petrol, Black, Yellow, Red
Bucket 20 Perfect to organize your recycling
Classic 65 with our Laundrybag liner
