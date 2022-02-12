The bookcase that separates the communal living space from the bedrooms is made of 12" x 10" x 30" and 60” plywood boxes.
The desk design integrates the work area into the bed's headboard and takes advantage of the lakeside view.
The front courtyard is flanked by Japanese maple trees—against the better judgment of Jørgensen. “They scare the hell out of me, to be honest,” he says. “They’re so flammable.” But similar ones stood next to the Bartons’ former house, he explains, and Buttons wanted to include them as a connection to the past.
The living room opens to a terrace made of four slabs of black concrete separated by rows of woolly thyme. A fire pit designed by Jørgensen’s firm and Adirondack chairs from Erin Martin Design provide an ideal setting for taking in the scenery, especially at night. “Strangely, the view here really didn’t change a lot,” says Buttons. “The fire came up behind us, jumped around, and spared a lot of the surroundings. I can’t imagine finding another place like it.”
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
There’s a visual connection between the old building and the new one, thanks to a shared palette of materials: concrete and wood abound.
Villa Katsura, the first structure of its kind in the British Virgin Islands, provides panoramic views of Drakes Channel and the islands.
Nearly 500 miles from the high-rise apartment that Ralph Weigand and Maurício Uhle share in São Paulo sits a modest, prefabricated cabin, nestled deep in one of southern Brazil’s verdant forests.
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
Flooded with natural light through picture and clerestory windows from the E-Series by Andersen, the open living area is where the cabin feels most like a tree house.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
Deep clean the house. Dust from top to bottom, clean out shower heads and faucets with vinegar, make your own cleaning agents, mop and polish hardwood floors, and shake out rugs. Your aquarium needs attention. Scrubbing the fish tank is one of those chores that gets short shrift, so here’s your chance to add it to the list. Finally, you’ll see the goldfish smiling back at you. Get an emergency kit together. Get supplies ready and establish a plan for the whole family in the event that things get serious.
