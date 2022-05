One of the family’s favorite rooms in the house is the library. Young’s wife is an avid reader and founded a children's literacy nonprofit here in Orlando. The couple needed a space for everyone’s books, and finding a place where they could display them side-by-side was important. The bookshelf, part of a larger shelving grid, is built around a bright yellow piano. The piano was Young’s wife's when she was growing up and it was originally a very boring, oak brown. “We wanted it to be the signature feature of the room and painting it yellow is always a fun surprise when you walk in the room. This is the room you can find us in most nights playing board games, playing piano, and drinking wine.”