Allumette with bolt down base
Allumette with bolt down base
The Allumette comes in two heights for staggering arrangements
Allumette with large plate base
Allumette with large plate base
The Profile Chair was our answer to everything we didn’t like about folding chairs. #profilechair #chair #everyday #powdercoated #steel #solid #larch #home #indoors #outdoors #furniture #modern #minimal #foldingchair #color #yellow #woodchair #wood
Hull Sofa is a sectional, allowing for infinite configurations. The slats are made from white ash, and can easily be replaced by sliding out the aluminum key. #flexible #slats #tallgrass #semiprivate #quiet #security #sofa #design #furniture #exterior #interior #modern #functional #hull #knaufandbrown #canada
The #Dossier is the product of a slow evolution of a rudimentary #drawstringbag. The Dossier features a main body of 3mm black #horween leather, with ballistic #nylon #drawstring closure. The handle/strap is made from a single piece of black static climbing rope that passes through a small 5mm vegetable tan #leather loop. The Dossier Sac keeps its sharp #geometric shape even when the drawstring is pulled tight because of its unique top closure. #design #bag #leatherbag #knaufandbrown #fashion #sac
THE STANDARD TABLE LAMP does not have an on or off switch. To turn the lamp on, the user chooses what type of light she wants from two fixtures and places it in the copper tower. To turn it off, she removes it and returns it to its vase. The two types of light she can choose from are a small beam and a large flood. She can use them separately or together. #knaufandbrown #furniture #design #tablelamp #lamp #modern #canada #interior
THE STANDARD FLOOR COASTER is a small mobile side table and storage unit. #coaster #mobile #furniture #designer ##knaufandbrown #modern
