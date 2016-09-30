THE STANDARD TABLE LAMP does not have an on or off switch. To turn the lamp on, the user chooses what type of light she wants from two fixtures and places it in the copper tower. To turn it off, she removes it and returns it to its vase. The two types of light she can choose from are a small beam and a large flood. She can use them separately or together. #knaufandbrown#furniture#design#tablelamp#lamp#modern#canada#interior
