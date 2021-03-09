The tall, lean abode stands out from its adjacent neighbors by sporting a navy blue facade.
Darling and dapper, the six-foot-wide abode stands out from its adjacent neighbors by sporting a navy blue facade. The home is situated in Shepherd's Bush, a bustling residential district located in the west of London.
Banjo, a tiny home in Byron Bay, Australia, is clad in Weathertex and features a commodious deck and a plunge pool fashioned out of a stainless-steel water tank.
Five cabins are located in the pine forest surrounding the main house. “The design for both the main house and cabins at Saltwater Farm resulted from studying traditional Pacific Northwest cabins and refining that vernacular language with one of Scandinavian minimalism,” says designer Taylor Bode.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font created their home in a peaceful corner of the Spanish island of Ibiza. In their living room is a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug that provides bursts of color amidst the overall color scheme of white, ecru, and cream.
When OSSO Architecture first began renovating this loft in a Brooklyn paper factory, it hadn’t been touched since the 1980s. Owner Malik Ashiru says the project achieved his goal of “a big, open space where people could come in and not feel cramped.” The formerly constrained spaces in the 1,400-square-foot, two-story apartment have been reconfigured into an open-plan living space with an office on the first floor and a loft guest bedroom above. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and bath open up to a rooftop terrace. Level changes delineate different spaces in the open-plan first floor, which is stylishly furnished with Ashiru’s midcentury furniture and artwork collected from his travels around the world.
Sited on a typical 25-by-100-foot corner lot in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, this 5,000-square-foot residence was built with 21 stacked shipping containers cut diagonally along the top and bottom to create a step-like structure with four tiered levels and a small pool between the two lower levels. Designed by LOT-EK, the construction process optimized the use of shipping containers by recombining all the leftovers from creating the diagonal cut.
The original steel window frames were restored and now overlook views of a lush canopy.
Salvaged brick was left unfinished on the interior, without a "sheet of plasterboard in sight," the architects continue to explain. Reflective roof insulation at the ceiling redistributes the light from concealed LED fixtures at the timber trusses.
