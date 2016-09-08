Andre Fu's new lighting collection for Lasvit has a range of influences—including the Flatiron Building and the Czech metro system.
Hand made of solid unfinished brass parts and low wattage vintage style bulbs, the 'Namaste' was Inspired by Diwali, the Indian 'Festival of Lights' and the warm glow reminiscent of the candles lit during the festival.
Frame light in Mint by Iacoli and McAllister. A powder-coated steel frame gives these spare pendant lights shape via negative space. Available in three sizes and six colors.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345