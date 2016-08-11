Apparatus's new Tassle collection consists of mouth-blown glass cylinders and bronze hardware.
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
Dwell favorites RBW ventured beyond the lighting they’ve come to be known for and created a table to form a collaborative work area. Open Source shows the trios belief in the museum as a venue for development and production. Photo by Ed Watkins.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP
This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
Available in both emerald and clear glass, the recycled bottle shelf lighting is stabilized by 10cm of hardwood.