Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Kirsten Koch
Follow
22
Saves
Followers
Following
Lifting beams into place
Fresh coat of sealer on the deck boards applied on the last day of work.
Ipe hardwood decking
Bedroom loft to fit 1 queen size bed
Metal stairs leading to the bedroom loft area
Open Beam Construction. The entry door is a 10 foot glass wall 3 panel slider
Mini kitchen, mini fridge, sink, 2 burner cook top
Interior open beam construction, Bamboo flooring
Sink and faucet are from Turkey, placed on a live edge Redwood slab
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Madrone Maltas, company owner, designer and builder. Maltas Construction LLC
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail