I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
This home by Bensonwood in New Hampshire’s White Mountains was designed for a high level of comfort with triple-glazed European windows and OB Plus walls, which ensure a tight thermal envelope.
For each design, Bensonwood produces thermally complete wall, floor, and roof panels, with windows and doors installed, in a 110,000-square-foot automated manufacturing facility in New Hampshire.
Components of KieranTimberlake’s 2006 Loblolly House were constructed in Bensonwood’s factory and assembled on-site in just six weeks. The project paved the way for further advancements in OpenHome’s panelized prefab system.
At Lake|Flato’s Clinton Corners residence, Bensonwood’s off-site fabrication enabled an aggressive eight-month construction schedule in the middle of New York’s winter.
Established in the 1970s, Bensonwood continue to refine the forgotten craft of framing buildings, and complete projects that range from traditional timber frames to energy-efficient hybrids.
Bensonwood engineered and constructed the prefab timber frame, as well as the SIP envelope.