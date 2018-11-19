Full-height glazing embraces views of the outdoors and natural light. All windows and doors are energy efficient and aluminum-clad.
Working with contractor Mike Stayer of Core Construction, the designers created an indoor/outdoor environment for the family. The kids hang out while Jaclyn helms the grill from Barbeques Galore. The Eos Collection dining set is from Design Within Reach. An Element coffee table from CB2 occupies the covered patio.
Silestone counters, walnut cabinetry, and Refin floor tiles accent the master bathroom. The Axor Uno faucets are from Hansgrohe, the Alinea vanity light is from Aamsco, and the shower head is by Jaclo.
Minarc’s GRASSsit bar stools, topped with synthetic turf recycled from football fields, sit near the barbecue.
In the kitchen, a blue glass backsplash evokes the designers’ native Iceland. The Bend Goods stools are from YLiving.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The bed and bench are from Desiron; the wall sconces are by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen. The operable windows and doors throughout are by Bayerwald.
Deeds hung a single Louis Poulsen PH5 lamp from the ceiling; its blue and red interior paint “is very friendly to human skin tones,” she says. Photo by Lenny Gonzalez
