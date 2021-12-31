The interior consists entirely of exposed concrete accented by wood. The ground floor features double-height ceilings that maximize natural light from the lightwells above.
The rear of the house looks onto a lush backyard. The rough, industrial prefabricated concrete panels by the German manufacturer Syspro are the building blocks of the home.
