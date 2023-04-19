Organized around a central courtyard, the home’s three modules are oriented to maximize views of downtown Marfa; 20-foot-deep piers drilled below each concrete footing root the structure to the site and help stabilize it against West Texas winds, which can reach 120 miles per hour.
The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates.
A sketch of the future home by Malcolm Davis Architecture.
Sustainable strategies were reflected early in the planning stages of the residence. Instead of demolishing the original house, Malcolm Davis and the homeowners opted to carefully dismantle the home in order to salvage lumber and other materials, some of which were repurposed into the final home.
Gorgeous sunsets, privacy, and calm.
The perfect writer's retreat.
Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi
The concrete cladding contrasts with warm orange teak.
5-Bedroom Pool View
It’s all about sharp corners and bold white lines in a Caribbean holiday villa on St. Barts.
Living Room
Exterior featuring infinity pool and solar-paneled roof
Stone walls, a pine tree exploding out of a deep overhang, iroko decking, outdoor rooms, a glassy swimming pool, and endless views of the sea make this home a paragon of indoor-outdoor living.
The glass wall on one end of the kitchen frames the mountain views. The cabinetry, all glass-fronted lowers, with a convection stove and cylindrical vent make this room about the view and the art.
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
The Juniper Room. As for the name, Rich explains, "there's a big Juniper plant I initially wanted to get rid of to make this room happen, but my contractor told me I couldn't do that because it was a 500 year old Juniper and that we had to build around it. So we did."
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.