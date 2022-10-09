Dwell House
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
“Living in a home that we worked on with our own hands alongside our family—it’s so much more nourishing,” says Carisa.
The couple replaced all the windows with solid mahogany windows from Duratherm, a local Maine company.
In the main bath, slate flooring is complemented by Restoration Hardware fixtures.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
"We made it up as we went along,
“We made it up as we went along,” says Carissa of the down-to-the-studs remodel.
"In the guest bedroom, it really feels like you're on a boat. It's like you're part of nature,
"The light is always changing, so the house has a lot of movement. Every second it's a different experience,
Just inside the home’s entry, steps lead down to a cozy living area.
"We wanted the countertops to be special, so Aaron drew a curve for this corner and our friend John built them,
