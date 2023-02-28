SubscribeSign In
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the main living room to a spacious stone terrace.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the main living room to a spacious stone terrace.
Pocketed Fleetwood doors open the main living spaces to the covered backyard patio, complete with retractable sun shades, a built-in barbecue, and an outdoor dining area.
Pocketed Fleetwood doors open the main living spaces to the covered backyard patio, complete with retractable sun shades, a built-in barbecue, and an outdoor dining area.