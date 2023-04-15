An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
White tiles — hydraulic ones on the floor and “biselado” (meaning “beveled”) ones on the walls — make for a tranquil bathroom.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The master bathroom is brightened by custom lighting and natural light shining through the tempered glass shower wall.