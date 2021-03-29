The VDL Pavilion is open to nature, with no glass walls. Vertical fins provide shading along one wall.
The shower is covered in Cottonwood mosaic and penny tiles by Ann Sacks.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The dining area features steel-framed French doors which open to an outdoor terrace.
The floor plan for the main level.
The rich material palette of stone, timber, glass, and board-formed concrete blend the home into the surroundings.
A glazed staircase placed on the south side of the building next to the hillside leads to the bedrooms on the upper level.
The great room is anchored by a 25-foot-high granite, wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed timber mantle located beneath Alumicor skylights.
Launching exclusively at Target, the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection includes over 120 products and will be available this winter in select stores and online at target.com.
