How Will Architecture Merge the Digital and Physical Worlds?: Artificial intelligence is not only changing how we design buildings—it’s also influencing how buildings shape our behavior.
These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
Top 10 Stories That Defined 2020: From the pandemic’s upheaval of daily life to our nation’s racial reckoning and the dearth of affordable housing, these were the issues we grappled with this year.
How the Pandemic May Reshape the World as We Know It: The crisis reveals how our homes, offices, and communities need to respond to a rapidly changing reality.
New York Architects on How COVID-19 Is Urging Us to Rethink Home Design: The pandemic is already reshaping our ideas of home to emphasize wellness, hygiene, and work/life balance.
The kitchen is efficient and compact, with flat-front cabinetry and Richlite counters.
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
The Casita 850 modular model emphasizes indoor/outdoor living with a flexible two-bedroom and one-bath layout.
A typical Lake|Flato Porch House can be completed in approximately 12 months with construction costs running from $300 to $350 per square foot.
"Being up against the side of the hill gives the garden a lot of shelter and creates a warm microclimate," King says. "This allows a broad range of local species to flower alongside non-native species such as a lemon and olives trees in pots which can be brought into the Reading Room during the cooler months."
At $189, the Leopold Metal Bed is the fab fivesome's nod to the classic brass bed, but with a thin black frame the Queer Eye team has added their own modern spin.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
"We imagined how six people would use the space and developed the shape accordingly," says Hello Wood cofounder Dávid Ráday. "We took inspiration from the design of space capsules, and the cabin was refined step by step before reaching its final form."
Our annual overview features the top companies and pioneering designers who are pushing the limits.
To revive the original architects’ vision, studioWTA restored a four-foot roof overhang above a wall of La Cantina sliders. The shade helps limit solar gain, while a pool by Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture provides respite on sweltering summer days.
The two-bedroom, two-bath Courtyard House is located in a clearing in the New South Wales coastal suburb of Hawks Nest, just a few minutes’ drive from the beach.
To the left, the home's main entrance is nestled underneath the sloping roof. Views of the river from a large terrace reference the expansive perspective from a ship's upper deck.
Trend forecaster Li Edelkoort is organizing an exhibition called La Manufacture: A Labour of Love, looking at new ways of making objects that blend handcraft and technology.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
The home was inspired by Japanese and Hawaiian architecture, and it features a trove of original details, including the stone fireplace and oak flooring in the living room. Clerestory windows top the sliding doors which lead to a large, covered patio.
It’s simple to make lasting changes to your home, wardrobe, and everyday life that are kind to the planet.
The children’s bedroom, which is located next to the playroom, has beds from Bensen and artworks by Aaron Eskridge from Just Modern.
For his own home in Mar Vista, architectural designer Mohamed Sharif retained the front portion of a 1940s bungalow and added an L-shaped, two-story volume at the rear that includes a wing for his mother-in-law. “Adapting and reusing and being sensitive to the neighborhood context was important,” he says. The structure is sheathed in fiber cement HardiePanels. The decking is by Trex.
Uni Architecture rotated XS House’s three volumes to allow for triangular skylights.
Located in Ojochal, Costa Rica, at the edge of a large tropical rain forest, the multi-disciplinary firm of A-01 (A Company / A Foundation) designed a prefabricated home that would respond to its local environment by exclusively using passive climate control.
